Steelers fans weigh in as the black and gold head to the playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers season is still alive, and Pittsburghers are literally shouting for joy, even from car windows.

“Go Steelers,” yelled one fan.

What might have seemed like a long shot - and with a lot riding on the outcome of other teams - the black and gold are making their way to the playoffs.

“Steelers fan ‘til I die,” said Pittsburgh Steelers fan Ana Barrickman. “Love Pittsburgh.”

Steelers Nation is ready.

“Pretty excited,” said fan Noll Steiner of Upper St. Clair. “I’m surprised but we got it done.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially clinched a playoff spot with the help of a loss from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I was shocked that Jacksonville really lost,” said fan Dominique Wilkins of Pittsburgh. “That was a good thing that they lost.”

Barrickman was in disbelief.

“Baffled,” she said. “Do I think we deserved it? Probably not but, Steelers fans, we’re going to ride with it.”

As for who the team’s quarterback will be in the playoffs, many fans tell Channel 11 they want to keep the momentum going with backup Mason Rudolph who they say saved the season.

“In my eyes, he looks like he is playing like Ben Roethlisberger,” Wilkins said. “That’s what I like about him.”

“I think you got to stay with Rudolph,” Steiner said. “I was a big Kenny guy all along, a big Kenny supporter but stay with the hot hand.”

“I’m not a fan of Kenny Pickett. Sorry,” Barrickman said. “I’m just not a fan.”

Some fans are hopeful the Steelers have what it takes to make a Super Bowl run.

‘Yeah, we got a shot this year,” said Wilkins.

The playoffs kick off next weekend and the Steelers will take on the Buffalo Bills.

