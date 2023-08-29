Local

Steelers finalize initial 53-man roster

Steelers Friday Night Lights (Sports Now Group Pittsburgh)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have finalized the 53 men who make up the team’s initial roster heading into the regular 2023 season.

The team announced its roster just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, after making 16 cuts and a trade to get down to 53.

The Steelers open the regular season at Acrisure Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.

