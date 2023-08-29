Steelers finalize initial 53-man roster

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have finalized the 53 men who make up the team’s initial roster heading into the regular 2023 season.

The team announced its roster just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, after making 16 cuts and a trade to get down to 53.

Our initial 53-man roster ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bZSY1Oc9Ah — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 29, 2023

The Steelers open the regular season at Acrisure Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.

