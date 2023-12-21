Local

Steelers finally get good injury news on defense

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers finally get good injury news on defense Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward has been cleared from the NFL concussion protocol, the team announced on Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports - 21802617 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward has been cleared from the NFL concussion protocol, the team announced on Thursday.

Heyward was a surprise addition to the protocol last Saturday. He appeared to be able to finish his team’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts without issue, but then reported symptoms after the game.

Heyward started his return from the concussion protocol early in the week. He was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Thursday before he practice, he was cleared by the NFL’s independent neurologist, the last hurdle to playing this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

