Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick won’t return vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not be making his return to the team’s lineup this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick, who has been working his way back from a hamstring injury, did not participate in the team’s first two practice sessions of the week on Wednesday and Thursday. He was not seen taking part in drills with other safeties during the individual portion of practice on Friday, and in fact did not practice at all on Friday, the team announced. He has been ruled out of the Week 12 trip to Cincinnati.

