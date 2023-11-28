Local

Steelers get good injury news all around

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
It appears that finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting some players back from injury this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he expects the free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and nose tackle Montravius Adams to return to practice this week, and if all goes well, return to action against the Cardinals on Sunday.

“We’ll leave the light on for Minkah and Mont Adams this week. Both guys will be participants on some level tomorrow and then we’ll let the amount of that participation and the quality of that participation be our guide as we lean in toward the latter part of the week. But cautiously optimistic about both.”

