Local

Steelers get huge boost with Diontae Johnson news

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after catching a 45 yard touchdown pass in the first half against the Miami Dolphins on October 28, 2019. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will have Diontae Johnson on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he said on Friday. Johnson did practice after missing Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. He said that he felt some tightness in a different area of his hamstring on the same side but that it was nothing to be concerned about. Now, he vows to suit up against the Jaguars after logging in as a participant in Friday’s practice.

“It’s nothing to be worried about. I’ll be playing Sunday,” Johnson said.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Massive fire rips through 2 barns at well-known dairy farm in Beaver County
  • Teenager stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • 2 people flown to hospital after stabbing incident at New Brighton sports bar
  • VIDEO: Woman shot in city’s Crafton Heights; 1 taken into custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read