Steelers get huge boost with Diontae Johnson news

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will have Diontae Johnson on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he said on Friday. Johnson did practice after missing Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. He said that he felt some tightness in a different area of his hamstring on the same side but that it was nothing to be concerned about. Now, he vows to suit up against the Jaguars after logging in as a participant in Friday’s practice.

“It’s nothing to be worried about. I’ll be playing Sunday,” Johnson said.

