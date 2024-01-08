Local

Steelers get key boost with return of suspended safety

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers get key boost with return of suspended safety

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers will get a boost with the return of suspended safety Damontae Kazee for their wild-card round game next week. Along with Minkah Fitzpatrick’s return, the Steelers should have an array of safeties to use now that they will get healthy and secure with Kazee and Fitzpatrick.

Kazee was suspended initially for the entire season, including the playoffs, but can return now after it was appealed down to just the three remaining preseason games. The suspension came on the heels of Kazee being ejected for a hit to the helmet of a defenseless receiver in Saturday’s 30-13 Steelers loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Kazee hit wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the head with his shoulder as Pittman was diving over the middle of the field in an attempt to catch a pass from Gardner Minshew.

