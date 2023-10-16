Steelers getting healthy after bye week

PITTSBURGH — Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Monday and appears on track to make his return to game action this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

McFarland was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Monday, and did indeed return to practice, he confirmed to Steelers Now.

McFarland was dealing with swelling in his knee when he was placed on the injured reserve list in an attempt to avoid having another knee surgery. He said last week that he plans to play against the Rams

Also returning to action were tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end DeMarvin Leal and tackle Dan Moore Jr.

