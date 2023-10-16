Local

Steelers getting healthy after bye week

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles FILE - Anthony McFarland #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Monday and appears on track to make his return to game action this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

McFarland was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Monday, and did indeed return to practice, he confirmed to Steelers Now.

McFarland was dealing with swelling in his knee when he was placed on the injured reserve list in an attempt to avoid having another knee surgery. He said last week that he plans to play against the Rams

Also returning to action were tight end Pat Freiermuthdefensive end DeMarvin Leal and tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Read More on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother of Karns City football player battling brain injury dies, family says
  • Thousands of Columbia Gas customers in Beaver County expected to be without gas for days
  • 500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Cell phone video captures aftermath of shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side; 1 man hurt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read