Steelers GM lays out off-season vision during 1-on-1 with Channel 11 at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Channel 11 sports anchor Jenna Harner went 1-on-1 with Steelers General Manager Omar Khan at the NFL Scouting Combine. Khan shared with us some insight into what the Steelers off-season vision looks like — from their plans at quarterback, to what they want to address in the draft, and lessons learned from a season ago.

“What did you learn specifically about the makeup of the roster last season that you want to do differently heading into this year?” Harner asked.

“That’s a good question,” Khan said. “I feel good about some of the pieces that we have on the roster, but [the] reality is, we lost five straight games down the stretch. We weren’t good enough, so we have to look at everything we do organizationally.”

Quarterback is the first domino expected to fall. All options are on the table, however, Khan’s preference is to bring back Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

“It’s important for us to have a decision sooner than later,” Khan said. “I don’t have a crystal ball but you don’t want to go into the league year not knowing who your quarterback is. Obviously, that decision will affect all the other positions.”

This year’s draft class is deep at both defensive line and wide receiver, two positions of need as this organization looks to get past their near decade-long playoff win drought.

“What do you want the identity of this team to become?”

“That’s a good question,” Khan said. We’re trying to build an organization that’s a championship organization. We’ve got to sustain that. We just haven’t been good enough the last few years.”

Khan does anticipate George Pickens will return, telling Channel 11 he had a great exit interview with the wide receiver. Khan and the front office want to help Pickens be great. With a contract extension on the horizon for TJ Watt, the general manager is both confident and hopeful Watt will spend his entire career in Pittsburgh.

