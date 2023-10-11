Steelers great launches line of CBD pain, anxiety relievers

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers star Ryan Shazier, who overcame a severe spinal injury in 2017 to walk onto the field to the cheers of black and gold fans 10 months later, has launched a new CBD product aimed to relieve pain.

Shazier has partnered with Sugarloaf Organics, a hemp cultivation and extraction facility based in northeastern Pennsylvania, on the product release. The CBD line is called Steel City Greats Ryan Shazier CBD, and it is aimed at managing pain, anxiety and sleeplessness.

