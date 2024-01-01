Local

Steelers’ Harris, Warren stomp Seahawks, 30-23

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs for a first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Conor Courtney/Getty Images) (Conor Courtney/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were dominant and Mason Rudolph was efficient again as the Pittsburgh Steelers used their strong rushing attack to dominate time of possession and silence the crowd at Lumen Field in a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The victory improves the Steelers to 9-7 on the season, securing the 17th consecutive non-losing season for the franchise and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The question coming into the week had been whether Rudolph would get another shot after impressing against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, or if Kenny Pickett would return from his ankle injury.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

