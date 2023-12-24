Steelers have emerging star in lockdown Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

He did it again. Joey Porter Jr. seems to have a thing for the dramatic, a flair that most cornerbacks do not carry with them at the clip he does, but with that, he brings shutdown potential, too. The Steelers’ rookie cornerback is one of the more unique players in all of football, but one of the position’s most promising young stars already.

Each week, we keep saying that Joey Porter Jr. can not stop everyone. The rookie is on a tear and eliminating top receivers consistently. Even when those players, like Tee Higgins, go off for over 100 yards, he gets shut down when Porter is in proximity. Higgins did most of his work away from Porter, who covered him on 32 of his 40 routes. He caught just one reception for 15 yards whenever he got targeted against Porter.

Porter’s length and grabbiness make him a frustrating player at times. He got called for the thirteenth penalty on Saturday, a holding call near the top of the league. But Porter’s length and aggressiveness are what makes him great. Honestly, you live with the penalties to bring out the dog in him that makes him fit for these types of matchups.

