Steelers to hold hiring event for training camp personnel

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers are looking to hire people for its training camp.

The team is holding a hiring event on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Saint Vincent College campus.

All of the positions are part-time and temporary. Work shift times will vary and will be discussed during the interview process. All job candidates must be 18 years old, complete a background check and have transportation. Applicants must bring a valid ID to the interview.

The team has not yet set the exact dates for its training camp on SVC’s campus. Typically, it runs from mid-July through mid-August.

For more information, contact trainingcamp@stvincent.edu.

