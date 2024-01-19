Local

Steelers hope Mason Rudolph returns in 2024

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Bills Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have confidence in Kenny Pickett as the starter in 2024 but will challenge him with competition. On Thursday, Mike Tomlin revealed that the team hopes that the competition can be Mason Rudolph, but there is an uncertain path given Rudolph’s free agent status.

While the Steelers would like to see Rudolph back on the team, free agency is a two-way street that requires both parties to be interested in one another.

“It is,” Tomlin said of the team’s intentions to re-sign Rudolph. “But he is a free agent, and it is free agency, and so we’ll see where that leads us.”

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings coming as snow closes out week
  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Suspect charged after Carrick man shot, killed on his front porch New Year’s Eve
  • VIDEO: Crews remove ‘Heinz’ sign from front of Acrisure Stadium
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read