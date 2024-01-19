Steelers hope Mason Rudolph returns in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have confidence in Kenny Pickett as the starter in 2024 but will challenge him with competition. On Thursday, Mike Tomlin revealed that the team hopes that the competition can be Mason Rudolph, but there is an uncertain path given Rudolph’s free agent status.

While the Steelers would like to see Rudolph back on the team, free agency is a two-way street that requires both parties to be interested in one another.

“It is,” Tomlin said of the team’s intentions to re-sign Rudolph. “But he is a free agent, and it is free agency, and so we’ll see where that leads us.”

