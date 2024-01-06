Steelers hopeful for playoff spot ahead of Ravens matchup

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers wrap up the regular season Saturday in Baltimore.

A win would boost their chances of clinching a playoff spot, but the Steelers won’t get eliminated if they lose to the Ravens.

If the Steelers win Saturday, they only need one other thing to happen: a Bills loss to the Dolphins, a Jaguars loss or tie with Tennessee or a Colts/Texans tie.

As our Jerome Bettis explains, the tough part is that the Steelers’ fate is not completely in their own hands.

“You want everything decided by you, unfortunately, the Steelers lost earlier in the season. They lost some games they definitely should have won. That’s in the back of their minds, they’re saying, ‘You know what, we put ourselves in this position, we’ve gotta dig ourselves out,’” Bettis said.

There are other scenarios still possible if the Steelers tie or lose tomorrow.

The Dolphins-Bills game will be on Channel 11 Sunday night at 8:15.

