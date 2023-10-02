Steelers hoping for good news on Kenny Pickett

The Steelers hope they get good news on Kenny Pickett and his left knee injury. Pickett suffered the injury against the Houston Texans on Sunday and did not return after he was sacked on a fourth down. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that the Steelers are ‘hopeful’ the injury is a minor MCL Sprain that will cause Pickett only to miss minimal time.

Pittsburgh will get an MRI done on his injured knee on Monday to determine just how much damage there is to his knee.

