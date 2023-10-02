Local

Steelers hoping for good news on Kenny Pickett

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

PIckett Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

The Steelers hope they get good news on Kenny Pickett and his left knee injury. Pickett suffered the injury against the Houston Texans on Sunday and did not return after he was sacked on a fourth down. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that the Steelers are ‘hopeful’ the injury is a minor MCL Sprain that will cause Pickett only to miss minimal time.

Pittsburgh will get an MRI done on his injured knee on Monday to determine just how much damage there is to his knee.

