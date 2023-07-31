Steelers host 4 running backs for tryouts

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers hosting five players, including four running backs for tryouts on Monday. Those running backs included Greg Bell, Stevie Scott, John Lovett, and ZaQuandre White. Pittsburgh hosted long snapper Bradley Robinson for a workout as well in addition to those three running backs.

White played with the USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, with running backs C.J. Marable and Ricky Person. He racked up 128 yards and 2 touchdowns in the season on 29 attempts. He added 81 receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to that resume during the championship run with the Stallions.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group