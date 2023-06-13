Steelers to host former Panthers LB on tryout

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will host former Panthers inside linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. on a tryout at the team’s mandatory minicamp, he confirmed to Steelers Now.

Carter came out of Maryland in 2018 and was drafted by the Panthers in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent from 2018 to 2021 with the Panthers, but in 2022, he floated from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Cleveland Browns and then to the Houston Texans. Carter was with the Texans just three weeks ago before being let go by the team.

