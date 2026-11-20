PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the “Powering Pittsburgh” student sustainability challenge Thursday at Acrisure Stadium.

The educational event tasked student teams from area high schools with developing innovative proposals to power both the sports stadium and the city of Pittsburgh sustainably.

As part of the project, each student team developed a model illustrating its proposed approach to sustainable power generation. Teams presented their completed projects directly to a panel of judges that included representatives from FedEx, Shell Polymers, U.S. Steel and Wabtec.

The challenge brought together delegations representing seven area high schools. Participating institutions included Blackhawk, Belle Vernon, Upper St. Clair, Bethlehem Center, Redbank Valley, Northern Cambria and Grove City high schools.

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