Steelers improve playoff odds after Colts loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got some playoff help, and it came from the team that helped put them behind the eight-ball in the AFC playoff picture.

The Indianapolis Colts, one week after drubbing the Steelers put their postseason hopes on thin ice, and opened the door right back up on Sunday with a 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts are now 8-7, tied with the Steelers, but the Colts have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers. NFL rules break ties within the division first, so the Colts are ahead of the Houston Texans, who lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, thanks to their head-to-head win over Houston.

