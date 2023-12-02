Steelers injury news: starter questionable vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled nose tackle Montravius Adams as questionable to play in this Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals, the club announced in its final injury report on Friday.

Adams has been dealing with an ankle injury since the team’s Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. He was a limited participant all week leading up to the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but did not suit up in that game.

