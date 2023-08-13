Steelers injury updates: Herbig goes down, Kazee practices fully

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered one new injury at practice on Sunday, but several players saw increased participation levels in practice in the team’s first work after the preseason opener in Tampa on Friday.

Guard Nate Herbig suffered a shoulder injury and was being evaluated after practice, head coach Mike Tomlin said. Spencer Anderson moved from third-string right tackle to second-team right guard in place of Herbig.

That was the only new injury mentioned by Tomlin after the game. Outside linebacker Toby Ndukwe also appeared to suffer a wrist or hand injury late in practice and did not return.

The Steelers got one player back to full participation after an injury and another had his participation level increase, both in the defensive secondary.

Damontae Kazee was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on July 29.

