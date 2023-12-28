Steelers James Harrison, Hines Ward miss finalists list for Hall of Fame in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Former Steelers players James Harrison and Hines Ward were not named as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during the reveal of the 15 modern-era finalists on Wednesday.

Harrison was a semifinalist for the first time in his second season of eligibility. Ward has now been a semifinalist for eight consecutive seasons. Both of the players were among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the class of 2024 when it came out in November.

The finalists in this class are cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tackle Willie Anderson, guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, tight end Antonio Gates, safety Rodney Harrison, wide receiver and kick returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers, running back Fred Taylor, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group