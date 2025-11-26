Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. helps hand out Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Jasmine Nyree Campus, in collaboration with Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Giant Eagle, distributed Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood on Tuesday.

The event saw around 175 turkeys, with side dishes handed out to local residents. Organizers noted a growing demand for food assistance, attributed to rising grocery costs.

“We definitely see the need in the cost of groceries and supplies increasing. People are having less and less on their table,” said Christy Porter, Executive Director of Jasmine Nyree Campus. “So this is just in addition to give to what they were probably missing this Thanksgiving.”

The Jasmine Nyree Campus’s Thanksgiving meal giveaway is part of a broader effort to support families during the holiday season. The partnership with Joey Porter Jr. and Giant Eagle highlights community involvement in addressing food insecurity.

As the cost of living continues to rise, events like this provide crucial support to those who might otherwise go without a traditional holiday meal. The distribution of 175 turkeys with side dishes aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by families.

