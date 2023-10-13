Steelers K Chris Boswell on pace for career season

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is the symbol of consistency for the Steelers over the last 15 years. That consistency dates back to 2007 when the young head coach took the league by storm. Most players from the Steelers’ playoff runs in the 2010s are no longer on the team. You have one key holdover in Cam Hewyard, who experienced those electric runs. But when Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, that shut the door on a lengthy era. However, there is still one constant from the team, and the last of Killer B’s, still hanging around. Kicker Chris Boswell joined the Steelers in 2015, and it has been a joyful ride ever since.

Over his career, Boswell has earned a reputation as one of the league’s best kickers. But in 2022, he had a down season, posting a career-low 71.4 field goal percentage. It’s not what he wanted, but much of it can be chalked up to a groin injury he suffered last October.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group