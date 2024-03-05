Local

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett endorsement is no ruse

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers brass, Mike Tomlin, Art Rooney II, and Omar Khan, all stoically said they believed in Kenny Pickett in some manner during their three separate press availabilities throughout the offseason. It was common ping, and while there is some drivel and room to make a move in there, not much differed from their messaging and more importantly, their actions, this offseason.

I do believe that Pickett will be getting another chance to be the team’s starting quarterback.

The Steelers took a hard look at their offensive failures during the 2023 season, and they came to the conclusion that it was offensive coordinator Matt Canada, not Pickett, that was the bigger problem.

