Steelers LB suffers shoulder injury vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — Steelers inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first preseason game, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed after the game’s conclusion.

The injury occurred while Kwiatkoski was diving for a ball up the seam when he collided with a Steelers safety. It is unclear if the collision caused the injury or if Kwiatkoski’s arm overextended as he laid out for the ball. That injury is being evaluated, but Kwiatkoski had a solid day and could be making a push for a roster spot if the injury is not too serious.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group