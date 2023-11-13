Steelers Line: Underdogs in dawg pound vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Despite two consecutive games as favorites, and two consecutive victories, the Pittsburgh Steelers will again be underdogs compared to the betting line when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

The Steelers opened as 4-point underdogs to the Browns for this Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff game from the shores of Lake Erie, as posted at multiple sportsbooks on Sunday night. The total for the game is 38.5, with the Steelers moneyline at +160.

The Steelers have been underdogs six times in nine games this season, with a 4-2 record against the spread and also a 4-2 record overall. They beat the Browns outright in Week 2, winning 26-22 as two-point underdogs. They’ve also beaten the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams outright as underdogs. They lost and failed to cover against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

