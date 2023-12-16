Local

Steelers list 6 inactives against Colts

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Blake Martinez Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Blake Martinez, center, sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have listed six players as inactives for Saturday’s Week 15 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle), defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., tackle Dylan Cook, cornerback Darius Rush, and linebacker Blake Martinez are all inactive.

Pickett will miss his second consecutive game after having surgery on his right ankle, but he is pushing to return sooner rather than later. Mitch Trubisky will start his second straight game, and Mason Rudolph is the only other quarterback dressed.

Martinez is a surprise inactive. He was in the starting lineup and played extensively in the team’s Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots, taking snaps away from Mykal Walker at inside linebacker alongside Elandon Roberts.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Rite Aid closing another store in our area
  • Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Pittsburgh’s South Side
  • Suspect in Penn Hills standoff situation in custody, police say
  • VIDEO: Will masks be back everywhere? Channel 11 asks expert
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read