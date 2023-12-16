Steelers list 6 inactives against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have listed six players as inactives for Saturday’s Week 15 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle), defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., tackle Dylan Cook, cornerback Darius Rush, and linebacker Blake Martinez are all inactive.

Pickett will miss his second consecutive game after having surgery on his right ankle, but he is pushing to return sooner rather than later. Mitch Trubisky will start his second straight game, and Mason Rudolph is the only other quarterback dressed.

Martinez is a surprise inactive. He was in the starting lineup and played extensively in the team’s Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots, taking snaps away from Mykal Walker at inside linebacker alongside Elandon Roberts.

