Steelers lose 3 to injury vs. Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed after Saturday night’s 17-14 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that three Steelers players left with injuries — outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), long snapper Christian Kuntz and offensive lineman Gareth Warren (concussion).

“From a health standpoint, Christian Kuntz had a chest injury that’s being evaluated. Gareth Warren is being evaluated for a concussion. And then we got some other bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin later added that Herbig is OK. Herbig left the game and did not return. During the visitors’ second series, he came off the field and headed into the medical tent, exiting without his helmet.

