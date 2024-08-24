Local

Steelers Lose to Lions, Finish Preseason 0-3

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

Entering the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had won six consecutive preseason games, nine of their last 10, and 18 of their last 22. The last time they had a losing record in the preseason was 2016.

This time around, they went winless. After dropping their first two outings while looking anemic on offense, the Steelers lost to the Detroit Lions, 24-17 on Saturday, despite strong performances by the first teams on both sides of the ball.

The Steelers hadn’t gone winless in the preseason since 2006, and they went 0 for the preseason for just the fourth time in team history.

Saturday’s trip to Detroit started out extremely promising. Russell Wilson connected with George Pickens on a 32-yard strike on third down and Cordarrelle Patterson took an innocent-looking handoff 31 yards to the house as the Steelers scored in just five plays after taking the opening kickoff.

