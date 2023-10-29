Steelers lose Pickett, miss opportunities in loss to Jaguars

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense once again took forever to get going, and now has big question marks about when in might be able to after losing quarterback Kenny Pickett in a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The offense got out to another dreadful start to the game. Matt Canada’s unit went three plays and out four consecutive times to start the game. At the end of the first quarter, having run 12 offensive players, they had nine total yards.

Yet the defense once again allowed them to hang around in the game. The Steelers forced field goals on the first two Jacksonville drives, one of which started near midfield.

