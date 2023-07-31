Steelers lose rookie running back for season

LATROBE, Pa. — Steelers rookie running back Alfonzo Graham is dealing with a right shoulder injury and it will cost him the rest of the 2023 season. He missed practice on Sunday, sporting a sling on his right shoulder, and seemingly did not look like he was going to suit up. Well, on Monday, Graham tweeted that he suffered a torn labrum and would miss the 2023 season.

“When you come out of a storm you won’t be the same person you walked in …Suffered a Torn labrum in my shoulder I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024 stay prayed up,” Graham said.

