Steelers meet with 3 top linebackers at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing interest in the top linebackers at the NFL Combine. They had formal meetings with Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, and Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. In addition to that, they have met with Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network. Cooper met with the Steelers multiple times throughout the Shrine Bowl, and despite only being there for so long due to not participating in the week of practice itself, Cooper maintained that the Steelers were a team that stuck out in his interviews.

“I could tell they are really interested,” Cooper said to Steelers Now at the Shrine Bowl. “For sure, I think they like my game a lot.”

