Steelers meeting history-setting challenge vs. Texans

The Steelers have a history-setting challenge against the Texans. No, seriously. While the 1-2 Texans appear to be a young team rounding into form, no one is catching onto the NFL faster at the QB position than C.J. Stroud. His stats through three starts break most precedents set by the position. For one, he set the NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception in his first three career starts.

Stroud’s 121 attempts without an interception thrown through three starts shatter Warren Moon’s mark by 18 attempts. He’s the only quarterback through three starts with more than 900 yards passing, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. This young rookie is not your average player, and that is behind a patchwork offensive line. That situation won’t improve with Josh Jones and Laremy Tunsil out for their matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, but Stroud has proven he can overcome those circumstances.

Only three quarterbacks have over 900 yards passing through their first three starts — Justin Herbert, Cam Newton, and C.J. Stroud. That’s not bad company to keep if you hope to become a franchise quarterback. So, while all the pundits harp on just how good Stroud has looked so far, understand just how rare it is for a quarterback to put up those stats early on. They have not faced a pass rush quite like Pittsburgh’s, but Stroud will have chances to beat the Steelers secondary if the offensive line gives him time.

