Steelers’ Mike Tomlin leaps Bill Belichick, 2nd in HC rankings

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Steelers Falcons Football Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was ranked the 2nd best coach in the NFL by Pro Football Talk only behind Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, meaning that Tomlin will leap Patriots legend Bill Belichick for the first time in those rankings.

The reasoning behind the leap is that Mike Florio believes Belichick has underperformed in recent years while Tomlin has done more with less around him. In fact, he sees Tomlin as one of the more under-appreciated talents in the NFL, specifically as a head coach.

