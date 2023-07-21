Steelers minority owner purchases Washington Commanders

With the approval of the rest of the NFL owners, Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner Josh Harris has completed a $6 billion deal to become the next owner of the Washington Commanders, the league announced on Thursday. The Commanders are being sold under pressure from the NFL by Daniel Snyder, after he was accused of financial improprieties.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

