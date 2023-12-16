Steelers in must-win situation heading into Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Steelers are in a must-win situation tomorrow when they take on the Indianapolis Colts if they want to stay near the top of the playoff race.

It’s a scene that’s pretty close to the one that played out the year the Steelers won the Super Bowl in 2005.

Four games are remaining and the Steelers need to keep winning to make the playoffs because so many teams are battling for those three wild-card playoff spots.

Our own Jerome Bettis was on that 2005 team that launched its Super Bowl run off of that similar scenario and he had a message for this year’s team.

“It’s a one-game season right now. This game is all that matters. You lose this game, nothing else matters. You have to win this football game. So you tell all the guys, ‘Leave it out on the field, let’s not worry about next week, this is all we have,’” Bettis said.

The Steelers and Colts kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

