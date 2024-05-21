Steelers ‘not overly concerned’ about Cam Heyward skipping OTAs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward made good on his promise to stay away from the team during the start of optional Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, but the Steelers don’t seem particularly concerned about the absence of their veteran leader.

Heyward, 35, is coming off an injury-riddled 2023 season and had another surgery since the end of the campaign, so he likely would not have been asked to do a lot in OTAs, at any rate.

Heyward is entering the final season of his contract and told Steelers Now that he plans to play two to three more seasons, and hopes to reach a deal to close out his career in Pittsburgh.

