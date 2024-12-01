Steelers OC Arthur Smith turns down UNC job

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has told his alma mater North Carolina not to consider him in its ongoing head coaching search, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

That matches what Smith himself told the Pittsburgh media on Thursday, when he acknowledged that the school had reached out, but said he was focused on coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers right now.

“The reality is, they reached out on a preliminary call,” Smith said. “I love that place, but that’s not my focus. I mean, I’ve got one of the best jobs in football right now. There’s a lot to be said to you can’t put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here. I love that place. I appreciate it.”

Smith is in his first season as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator after spending the last three years as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He said that experience, changed his outlook on how he might attack future head coaching opportunities.

