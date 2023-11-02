Local

Steelers OC Matt Canada makes change for Titans game

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Help for Canada? Steelers hire veteran offensive assistant FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada watches as players go through drills during an NFL football practice at rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada believes the NFL's 30th-ranked offense is getting close to busting out. The question, however, if it will be in enough time to salvage the season or Canada's long-term prospects with the organization. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, FIle) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada will call plays from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans rather than his usual spot in the booth, according to multiple reports. The change comes as the Steelers hope to allow Canada closer proximity to the players, Mike Tomlin and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled, and communication has become an issue from the top to the bottom. While the play calls have improved slightly, execution has not, and that means there could be a disconnect in the details between the players and the offensive coordinator, prompting Matt Canada to come down onto the sideline for a closer look at things.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Pat Freiermuth are both out.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour
  • Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook
  • New video shows crowd scattering after shots fired on South Side over Halloween weekend
  • VIDEO: ‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read