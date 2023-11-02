Steelers OC Matt Canada makes change for Titans game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada will call plays from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans rather than his usual spot in the booth, according to multiple reports. The change comes as the Steelers hope to allow Canada closer proximity to the players, Mike Tomlin and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled, and communication has become an issue from the top to the bottom. While the play calls have improved slightly, execution has not, and that means there could be a disconnect in the details between the players and the offensive coordinator, prompting Matt Canada to come down onto the sideline for a closer look at things.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Pat Freiermuth are both out.

