Local

Steelers offense has huge opportunity vs. Bills

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers offense has huge opportunity vs. Bills Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett throws a pass during the NFL football team's OTA's in Pittsburgh Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBUGH — The Steelers will march into Acrisure Stadium for the first time this season on Saturday evening against the Buffalo Bills. But this means more than just another game where the team will go through the motions in the preseason. Instead, the team will have the opportunity to show some real growth.

There were hints of that already as the starting offense led by Kenny Pickett marched down the field against the Buccaneers.

However, that was against the team’s second team and without even one of their starters out there. The Buffalo Bills will be playing their starters, and not just for a short time, but potentially a quarter and more.

Buffalo’s defense is among the league’s best, boasting the second-best defense in the league a year ago by only allowing 17.9 points per game.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

