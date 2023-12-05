Steelers offense hit with another injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers offense has more than a few injuries, and you can add another name to the list. Center Mason Cole is dealing with neck discomfort and would have been limited in the team’s practice on Monday if they had a practice. That comes on the heels of both Kenny Pickett (high ankle sprain) and Isaac Seuamlo (shoulder), who are suffering injuries. While both players were deemed questionable, Cole was not mentioned, and the team added him as a late addition to the injury report.

If Cole could not play, the Steelers would have to figure out a configuration along the offensive line if Seumalo could not play, too. That would likely thrust Spencer Anderson into his first career start at guard. Nate Herbig is the backup center who would take on that role. However, Cole was limited on Monday in that practice report, indicating a good sign that he should be able to face the Patriots.

Cole took the blame for numerous errant snaps during the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. There were at least three bad snaps that hurt the team. The most significant missed snap was a low snap to Mitch Trubisky on a screen pass that ended up as a fumble, and the Cardinals turned that into seven points.

