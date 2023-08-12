Steelers offense makes a splash in 27-17 win over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Florida — The first-team offense got the Pittsburgh Steelers started, and young players continued to stand out in a 27-17 preseason rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night.

Kenny Pickett and the entire first-team offense started the game for the Steelers and played just one offensive series, but made a big impact.

Pickett confidently led the offense down the field, converting on a pair of first downs before finding Pickens on a 3rd and 8 that knifed him through the Tampa defense and free into the end zone.

The first-team offense went 83 yards in 10 plays, and Pickett completed six of his seven, throwing the other one away. He completed three passes to Diontae Johnson for 32 yards, one to Pat Freiermuth for six yards and the scoring play to Pickens from 33 yards.

After the starters yielded, the young stars on the offense shined. Running back Anthony McFarland scored on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. That drive was boosted by a pair of Calvin Austin III jet sweeps.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group