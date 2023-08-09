Steelers offensive guard suffers injury

LATROBE, Pa. — Steelers guard Kevin Dotson suffered a right shoulder injury at practice in Latrobe on Tuesday. The injury occurred during the team’s first run period and Dotson was seen getting his shoulder wrapped. He came back to practice on a limited basis and left the field with the wrap on the shoulder with plenty of ice.

Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and outside linebacker Nick Herbig both returned to action on Chuck Noll Field on Tuesday, as the Steelers started in earnest their preparations for their first preseason game at Tampa Bay on Friday. Veteran safety Damontae Kazee and second-year defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal also got back to work.

Porter suffered a left ankle injury and could not finish the team’s practice on Saturday, Aug. 5. He did not participate in practice on Sunday. The Steelers were off on Monday.

