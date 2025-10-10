Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith takes step forward in injury rehab

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Alex Highsmith was a full participant in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.

Highsmith, who head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday is expected to return against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but practiced in full on Thursday, usually the final step in a player’s return from injury.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who was limited in practice on Wednesday by an illness, was also upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (shoulder) did not practice for the second straight session and appear to be trending toward missing Sunday’s AFC North opener.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group