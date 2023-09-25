RSS SND

Steelers open as road favorites at Texans

By Alan Saunders

FILE -- Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened as road favorites in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that line dramatically swung the other way after their ugly Monday Night Football win over the Cleveland Browns, and the Black and Gold kicked off Week 3 as field goal underdogs. It doesn’t seem likely that pattern will carry over into Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

The Steelers have once again opened as road favorites, with Pittsburgh giving up three points on the betting line for Sunday’s game against the Texans as of early Monday morning.

The Steelers, obviously, covered the spread and then some, beating the Raiders outright, 23-18 while improving to 2-1 on the season. It was the team’s second outright victory as an underdog. As long as the line holds, they’ll be entering Reliant Stadium in Houston as a favorite for the second time.

