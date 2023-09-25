Steelers open as road favorites at Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened as road favorites in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that line dramatically swung the other way after their ugly Monday Night Football win over the Cleveland Browns, and the Black and Gold kicked off Week 3 as field goal underdogs. It doesn’t seem likely that pattern will carry over into Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

The Steelers have once again opened as road favorites, with Pittsburgh giving up three points on the betting line for Sunday’s game against the Texans as of early Monday morning.

The Steelers, obviously, covered the spread and then some, beating the Raiders outright, 23-18 while improving to 2-1 on the season. It was the team’s second outright victory as an underdog. As long as the line holds, they’ll be entering Reliant Stadium in Houston as a favorite for the second time.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group