Steelers pass defense has plenty to prove vs. Allen & Diggs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense did not get much of a test in its first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Friday night.

Of course, most of the Steelers starting defense didn’t even play, with several regulars in the secondary battling injuries and veterans Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson and T.J. Watt held out.

This time around, head coach Mike Tomlin expects those four to play, along with Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Joey Porter Jr., who are all expected to return from injury.

So the Steelers’ first-team defense will be on the field together as a unit for the first time in 2023, and unlike last week when the already less-than-dynamic Buccaneers held out top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, they’ll be facing one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group