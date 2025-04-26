Steelers pick Ohio State OLB in fourth round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their fourth round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select a national champion.

With the 123rd pick in the draft, the Black and Gold chose Jack Sawyer, 22, an outside linebacker from Ohio Sate University.

Sawyer spent his entire college career with the Buckeyes, helping them win the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame.

He recorded 59 tackles —25 solo — nine sacks, three forced fumbles one interception, and six passes defended in the 2024-25 season.

Our partners at Steelers Now call this pick a surprising one, sine he wasn’t a pre-draft visitor. And, he’s joining an star-studded room that includes T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group