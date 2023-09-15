Steelers place Cam Heyward on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive tackle Cam Heyward on the injured reserve list, the team announced on Thursday.

Heyward suffered what was reported by the Steelers as a groin injury during the team’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

It has been since reported that he will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury, commonly known as a sports hernia. Heyward is expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

