Steelers place Cam Heyward on injured reserve

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive tackle Cam Heyward on the injured reserve list, the team announced on Thursday.

Heyward suffered what was reported by the Steelers as a groin injury during the team’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

It has been since reported that he will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury, commonly known as a sports hernia. Heyward is expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

